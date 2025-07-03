Maharashtra's escalating farmer suicide crisis
Between January and March this year, Maharashtra saw 767 farmers take their own lives—a number that's sparking serious concern in the state assembly.
Lawmakers are now talking about why these tragedies keep happening and how slow compensation payments are making things even tougher for affected families.
What the government said
So far, 373 families have been approved for financial aid, with most receiving ₹1 lakh each. Some cases were denied support, while others are still under review.
The government says it's also helping with crop loss payouts and giving annual support of ₹12,000 through schemes like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and Namo Shetkari Mahasanman.
Efforts include better crop prices, improved irrigation, mental health counseling at the district level, and speeding up help for those waiting on compensation.