India • Jul 03, 2025
Odisha floods leave 35 villages isolated
Flooding in Odisha's Balasore district has disrupted life for nearly 100 villages, damaging roads, bridges, and crops.
The trouble started after three rivers—Subarnarekha, Budhabalang, and Jalaka—overflowed following heavy rains.
More rain expected till July 7
About 3,000 people have been moved to shelters as rescue teams work around the clock.
Local officials are checking damage so families can get compensation and support.
With more rain expected till July 7 thanks to a nearby cyclonic system, things could get tougher for residents already dealing with waterlogged homes and tough conditions.