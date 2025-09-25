Akshay Wadkar appointed Vidarbha captain for Irani Cup: Details here

Wicketkeeper-batter Akshay Wadkar has been appointed as the captain of Ranji Trophy champion Vidarbha for the upcoming Irani Cup clash against Rest of India (RoI). The match is scheduled to start on October 1 in Nagpur. Wadkar will lead his team in pursuit of their third Irani Cup title after previous wins in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. Here's more.

Leadership team Yash Rathod named vice-captain The senior selection committee of the Vidarbha Cricket Association has also named prolific batter Yash Rathod as the vice-captain for the Irani Cup. Rathod was the top scorer in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, amassing an impressive 960 runs. Wadkar and Rathod have been appointed as the leadership duo for Vidarbha in the Irani Cup.

Player profile Wadkar's stellar First-class record Wadkar has a stellar record in First-Class cricket, having scored 3,906 runs in 62 matches at an average of 48.82, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has also hit 11 centuries and 19 fifties during his career. Wadkar's impressive track record supports his role as Vidarbha's captain in the upcoming Irani Cup clash against RoI, which has won the title a whopping 29 times.

Coaching staff Usman Ghani to coach Vidarbha for Irani Cup clash Usman Ghani, who led Vidarbha to their Ranji title last season, will be coaching the team for the Irani Cup clash. The combination of Wadkar's leadership and Ghani's coaching is expected to give Vidarbha a competitive edge in their quest for another Irani Cup victory.