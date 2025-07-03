Next Article
India • Jul 03, 2025
Man bludgeons father over 'Black magic' accusations
In Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Ramjatan was arrested after allegedly murdering his father, Rajmal, during a heated argument at their home.
The conflict reportedly started because Ramjatan often accused his parents of practicing black magic—tensions that finally turned deadly on July 3 when he attacked his father with a wooden plank.
TL;DR
Accused in custody, investigations underway
After the incident, Rajmal was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.
Police have registered an FIR against Ramjatan and taken him into custody.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi, investigations are ongoing to understand more about the motive and circumstances behind this tragic family dispute.