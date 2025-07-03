Court denies request to compel Rahul Gandhi in Savarkar defamation case

TL;DR

What the judge said

The judge said asking Gandhi to produce the book would violate his constitutional right against self-incrimination (Article 20(3)).

So for now, Gandhi doesn't have to submit it.

The legal battle isn't over yet—more hearings are coming up.

Back-and-forth continues as Gandhi files defamation case

Gandhi has now filed his own criminal defamation case against Satyaki, saying he gave false info to the court.

This back-and-forth highlights how political statements often spill into long legal fights.

Feud with Savarkar family adds to Gandhi's political journey

Rahul Gandhi is not just any politician—he's the Leader of Opposition in Parliament and frequently faces legal trouble over what he says.

This feud with the Savarkar family adds another twist to his already eventful political journey.