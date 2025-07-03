Next Article
India • Jul 03, 2025
Delhi double murder: Accused owed ₹40K, sought more
A trusted domestic worker in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar has been arrested for allegedly killing his employer, Ruchika Sewani, and her 14-year-old son.
The incident came to light when the husband, Kuldeep Sewani, returned home to find bloodstains, leading police to launch an investigation.
The motive appears to be a dispute over a ₹40,000 loan the worker had taken from the family.
TL;DR
Accused was treated like a family member
The accused wasn't just an employee—he was closely involved in running the family's garment store and was treated almost like a family member by the Sewanis.
Recently, though, he'd been missing work more often and asking for money repeatedly, which led to tensions and a warning from the family.
He was eventually caught while trying to leave Delhi by train.