Next Article
India • Jul 03, 2025
Preparations underway for Census 2027
Big update: India's next Census, happening in February 2027, will be fully digital and, for the first time ever, collect caste data.
Planning is already underway after a major conference in July 2025.
The process kicks off with House Listing Operations from April 1, 2026, and a notification for the pre-test is likely to be issued in August to make sure everything works smoothly.
TL;DR
Live monitoring of fieldwork
A new portal will let officials monitor fieldwork live—think real-time updates on who's collecting data where.
To pull this off, over 34 lakh people (mostly from state services) will be on the ground across the country.
States have until December 31, 2025 to finalize any boundary changes before things get rolling.