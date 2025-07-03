Next Article

India • Jul 03, 2025 Preparations underway for Census 2027

Big update: India's next Census, happening in February 2027, will be fully digital and, for the first time ever, collect caste data.

Planning is already underway after a major conference in July 2025.

The process kicks off with House Listing Operations from April 1, 2026, and a notification for the pre-test is likely to be issued in August to make sure everything works smoothly.