India • Jul 03, 2025
Kanwaljeet Singh flies Air India post Ahmedabad crash
Actor Kanwaljeet Singh, known for his role in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, made headlines after joking about the recent Air India crash before flying to Sri Lanka.
In an Instagram video, he said "Will bana di hai" (I've made my will), playfully sharing his nerves about flying with the airline after the tragic June 12 accident that claimed 242 lives.
'Will bana di hai...': Singh's video gets mixed reactions
Singh's joke quickly went viral and got mixed reactions—some found it relatable, while others felt it was insensitive given the tragedy.
Comments ranged from "nice one" to wishes for his safe travels.
Meanwhile, celebs like Raveena Tandon and Sana Makbul have shown support for Air India.