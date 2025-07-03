Next Article

India • Jul 03, 2025 Kanwaljeet Singh flies Air India post Ahmedabad crash

Actor Kanwaljeet Singh, known for his role in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, made headlines after joking about the recent Air India crash before flying to Sri Lanka.

In an Instagram video, he said "Will bana di hai" (I've made my will), playfully sharing his nerves about flying with the airline after the tragic June 12 accident that claimed 242 lives.