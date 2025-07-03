Next Article
India • Jul 03, 2025
Thane incident: Accused apologize to victim publicly
A simple disagreement over SIM card recharge options near Thane railway station turned ugly when three young men—Shanmukh Pujari, Saurabh Jaiswal, and Jayantilal Purohit—assaulted 43-year-old Kiran Jadhav.
The altercation happened outside a mobile shop and quickly escalated beyond words.
TL;DR
Incident caught on CCTV
Shiv Sena (UBT) workers stepped in, got Jadhav medical help, and filed a police report.
The accused were issued a notice after being caught on CCTV.
Later, under pressure from former MP Rajan Vichare, the trio was made to apologize to Jadhav by touching his feet.
Vichare criticized them for targeting a "Marathi manoos," though party leaders later clarified the clash was about shop issues—not language.