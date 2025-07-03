Next Article
India • Jul 03, 2025
Two Mumbai Police constables suspended for extortion
Two Mumbai police constables, Hemant Kapse and Chandrashekhar Darade, have been suspended after being accused of kidnapping and extorting a pan stall owner in Andheri.
On June 24, they allegedly pretended to be Food Department Police, falsely accused the shopkeeper of selling banned gutkha, and demanded ₹3 lakh.
TL;DR
Victim pays ₹40,000 via UPI
The victim managed to pay ₹40,000 via UPI after borrowing money and was then dropped off far from his stall.
DN Nagar police later arrested all four accused—three of whom are with the Maharashtra Police—but they've since been granted bail.
An internal inquiry is underway to address police misconduct.
A Mumbai Police spokesperson confirmed the suspensions and said a formal case has been registered against those involved.