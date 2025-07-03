Two Mumbai Police constables suspended for extortion

TL;DR

Victim pays ₹40,000 via UPI

The victim managed to pay ₹40,000 via UPI after borrowing money and was then dropped off far from his stall.

DN Nagar police later arrested all four accused—three of whom are with the Maharashtra Police—but they've since been granted bail.

An internal inquiry is underway to address police misconduct.

A Mumbai Police spokesperson confirmed the suspensions and said a formal case has been registered against those involved.