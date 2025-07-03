Terrorists arrested after 30 years; explosives seized
After nearly three decades in hiding, Abubacker Siddique and Mohammed Ali—two of Tamil Nadu's most wanted terrorists—were finally arrested by the state Anti-Terrorism Squad in Andhra Pradesh.
Siddique, accused of masterminding major blasts like the 1995 Egmore and Coimbatore blasts, teamed up with Ali for a series of bombings across South India.
Terrorists in judicial custody as investigators dig deeper
A tip-off led police to their hideout, where they found about 20kg of explosives—enough for dozens of IEDs—and materials linked to ISIS.
Searches at their homes turned up weapons, timers, maps, and coding manuals; even their wives tried to block the police and were detained too.
Both men are now in judicial custody as investigators dig deeper into possible terror networks and future plots.
Cases have been filed under anti-terror laws, with police working to piece together all evidence for prosecution.