Terrorists arrested after 30 years; explosives seized

TL;DR

Terrorists in judicial custody as investigators dig deeper

A tip-off led police to their hideout, where they found about 20kg of explosives—enough for dozens of IEDs—and materials linked to ISIS.

Searches at their homes turned up weapons, timers, maps, and coding manuals; even their wives tried to block the police and were detained too.

Both men are now in judicial custody as investigators dig deeper into possible terror networks and future plots.

Cases have been filed under anti-terror laws, with police working to piece together all evidence for prosecution.