Kerala Agriculture Minister opposes Indo-US trade treaty

TL;DR

FTA raises fears of GM foods entering India

If the FTA goes through as proposed, Kerala's agriculture and dairy sectors could take a big hit—especially with US demands for more market access and the possibility of genetically modified foods entering India.

Prasad warns this isn't just about economics; it's also about protecting local jobs, cultural practices around food, and food security for Indian farmers.

Kerala's stance echoes wider concerns across India that these trade talks need to put people first, not just profits.