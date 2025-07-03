Kerala Agriculture Minister opposes Indo-US trade treaty
Kerala's Agriculture Minister, P Prasad, is speaking out against the proposed Indo-US Free Trade Agreement (FTA), worried it could hurt local farmers and dairy producers.
He's especially concerned about crops like coconut and rubber facing competition from cheaper US imports and wants more transparency and input from states before any decisions are made.
FTA raises fears of GM foods entering India
If the FTA goes through as proposed, Kerala's agriculture and dairy sectors could take a big hit—especially with US demands for more market access and the possibility of genetically modified foods entering India.
Prasad warns this isn't just about economics; it's also about protecting local jobs, cultural practices around food, and food security for Indian farmers.
Kerala's stance echoes wider concerns across India that these trade talks need to put people first, not just profits.