India • Jul 03, 2025
Unauthorized platforms exploit Tatkal booking system
Some Telegram groups are making it way too easy to game Indian Railways's Tatkal ticket system.
For just ₹360, you can buy a verified IRCTC account and use bots to grab tickets in seconds—leaving regular travelers frustrated.
Even though Aadhaar authentication is now required, these networks keep popping up.
TL;DR
Scammers have now automated the process
Bots sold online (for ₹999-₹5,000) fill out ticket details super fast and can even steal your personal info.
The Railways have suspended over 2.5 crore fake accounts and put limits on agents, but the fight against these tech-savvy scammers isn't over yet.