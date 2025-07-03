Aadhaar authentications surpass 2 billion in June

TL;DR

Face authentication up over 200% this June

Face authentication saw a huge jump too, with 15.87 crore uses this June (up from just 4.61 crore last year).

It works smoothly on both Android and iOS, making it easy and secure for users.

Over 100 organizations—including government offices and banks—now use face authentication to deliver services.

Nearly 40 crore e-KYC transactions last month

Aadhaar e-KYC transactions also climbed to nearly 40 crore in June, streamlining everything from opening bank accounts to accessing financial services.

The UIDAI keeps pushing improvements so more people can use Aadhaar easily across different sectors.