Aadhaar authentications surpass 2 billion in June
Aadhaar authentication just hit a new high—229.33 crore transactions in June, up nearly 8% from last year.
Since its launch, Aadhaar has powered over 15,400 crore transactions, showing how deeply it's woven into India's digital life.
Face authentication up over 200% this June
Face authentication saw a huge jump too, with 15.87 crore uses this June (up from just 4.61 crore last year).
It works smoothly on both Android and iOS, making it easy and secure for users.
Over 100 organizations—including government offices and banks—now use face authentication to deliver services.
Nearly 40 crore e-KYC transactions last month
Aadhaar e-KYC transactions also climbed to nearly 40 crore in June, streamlining everything from opening bank accounts to accessing financial services.
The UIDAI keeps pushing improvements so more people can use Aadhaar easily across different sectors.