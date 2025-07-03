Indian Army's swift response to Air India crash
Right after the Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, the Indian Army sent over 150 people—including engineers, medics, and firefighters—straight to the site.
The top local Army officer was there in no time, making sure help arrived fast.
Thanks to their quick thinking, rescue teams could reach people trapped in the wreckage much faster.
The Army even broke through a wall between a military hospital and B.J. Medical College to clear a path.
Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth emphasized the importance of planning and teamwork in disaster relief.
The Army's engineers have shown their skills before—like building a 130-foot bridge in Wayanad just two days after landslides hit.
With disasters becoming more common (and costing India over $12 billion last year), their role in keeping people safe is only growing.
This incident highlights how much more involved the military is getting with disaster management across India.
Their rapid response here shows real commitment to saving lives when it counts most.