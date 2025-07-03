Indian Army's swift response to Air India crash

TL;DR

Thanks to their quick thinking, rescue teams could reach people trapped in the wreckage much faster.

The Army even broke through a wall between a military hospital and B.J. Medical College to clear a path.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth emphasized the importance of planning and teamwork in disaster relief.

Army's engineers have shown their skills before

The Army's engineers have shown their skills before—like building a 130-foot bridge in Wayanad just two days after landslides hit.

With disasters becoming more common (and costing India over $12 billion last year), their role in keeping people safe is only growing.

Military is getting more involved with disaster management across India

This incident highlights how much more involved the military is getting with disaster management across India.

Their rapid response here shows real commitment to saving lives when it counts most.