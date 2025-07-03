Landslide halts train services in Assam, NE states
A landslide in Assam's Dima Hasao district has stopped all train movement on the Lumding-Badarpur hill section, cutting off Barak Valley, Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur.
Five trains are canceled and one is partially canceled—so if you're heading that way, your plans might need a rethink.
One train rescheduled, others stranded
Trains on this route are suspended until the tracks are cleared.
One train got rescheduled and seven others are waiting at different stations.
To help stranded travelers, help desks have popped up at Guwahati, Lumding, Silchar, Badarpur, and Agartala.
Travel chaos since late June
This isn't a one-off—landslides have been causing travel chaos here since late June.
Even after some repairs last week and partial service returns, heavy monsoon rains keep showing how fragile transport can be in this region.