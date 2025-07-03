Landslide halts train services in Assam, NE states

TL;DR

One train rescheduled, others stranded

Trains on this route are suspended until the tracks are cleared.

One train got rescheduled and seven others are waiting at different stations.

To help stranded travelers, help desks have popped up at Guwahati, Lumding, Silchar, Badarpur, and Agartala.

Travel chaos since late June

This isn't a one-off—landslides have been causing travel chaos here since late June.

Even after some repairs last week and partial service returns, heavy monsoon rains keep showing how fragile transport can be in this region.