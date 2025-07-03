Indian government debunks misquoted Jaishankar statement
Some Pakistani social media accounts twisted Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's words about India-US talks during Operation Sindoor.
They claimed the US warned PM Modi of a possible Pakistani attack and that India accepted certain conditions to avoid it.
The Indian government quickly clarified: this version leaves out key context and doesn't reflect what Jaishankar actually said.
Here's what actually happened
Jaishankar explained that if Pakistan attacked, India would respond strongly.
After India's "massive response," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called to say Pakistan was now ready for talks.
So, the real story is about India's firm stance—nothing about accepting outside conditions.
Who is S Jaishankar?
S Jaishankar is India's External Affairs Minister and a former top diplomat.
He's known for steering India's foreign policy through tough situations like Operation Sindoor, especially when it comes to dealing with terrorism and regional tensions.