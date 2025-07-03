Indian government debunks misquoted Jaishankar statement

TL;DR

Here's what actually happened

Jaishankar explained that if Pakistan attacked, India would respond strongly.

After India's "massive response," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called to say Pakistan was now ready for talks.

So, the real story is about India's firm stance—nothing about accepting outside conditions.

Who is S Jaishankar?

S Jaishankar is India's External Affairs Minister and a former top diplomat.

He's known for steering India's foreign policy through tough situations like Operation Sindoor, especially when it comes to dealing with terrorism and regional tensions.