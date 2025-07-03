Next Article
India • Jul 03, 2025
PMLA court orders Jain food for money laundering accused
A Mumbai court has told Arthur Road Jail they must provide Jain food to Ritesh Shah, who's in custody for a money laundering case.
Shah pointed out the jail wasn't following an earlier court order about his religious meals, so the judge stepped in again to make sure his dietary needs are respected.
TL;DR
'Detainees' religious rights matter'
Shah has been in jail since late March and had asked the court—through his lawyer—to help him stick to his lifelong Jain diet.
The judge made it clear: detainees' religious rights matter, and jails need to follow these orders while investigations continue.