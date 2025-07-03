Next Article
India • Jul 03, 2025
DySP requests extension for Dalit harassment report
A Dalit woman in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district says she faced 20 hours of mental harassment by police after being accused of theft by her employers.
The case led to a suo motu investigation by the commission, and investigators have asked for two more weeks to look into what really happened.
How the commission is handling the case
To keep things unbiased, an officer from outside the area is leading the probe.
The commission has also made sure the woman's statement will be recorded with a female lawyer present—just one way they're trying to protect her rights as the investigation moves forward.
A review meeting is set for August 4 to decide on next steps.