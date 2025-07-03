Amarnath pilgrimage draws over 12,000 devotees

TL;DR

More than 6,000 security personnel on duty

Safety is a big focus this year. Over 6,000 security personnel are on duty and drones keep an eye from above.

Everyone's movement is tracked with RFID devices so things stay organized and secure.

Two main routes to shrine

Pilgrims can choose between two main routes: the classic Nunwan-Pahalgam (48km) or the quicker Baltal (14km).

The yatra wraps up on August 9.

To make things easier for everyone, authorities have upgraded paths and set up medical camps along both routes.