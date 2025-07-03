Next Article
India • Jul 03, 2025
Amarnath pilgrimage draws over 12,000 devotees
The annual Amarnath Yatra just began, drawing more than 12,000 people on its first day.
Pilgrims from all backgrounds—men, women, kids, sadhus, sadhvis, and transgender devotees—made the trek to the Himalayan cave shrine at 3,880 meters to see the natural ice Shivling.
More than 6,000 security personnel on duty
Safety is a big focus this year. Over 6,000 security personnel are on duty and drones keep an eye from above.
Everyone's movement is tracked with RFID devices so things stay organized and secure.
Two main routes to shrine
Pilgrims can choose between two main routes: the classic Nunwan-Pahalgam (48km) or the quicker Baltal (14km).
The yatra wraps up on August 9.
To make things easier for everyone, authorities have upgraded paths and set up medical camps along both routes.