India • Jul 03, 2025
Bihar Police rescue 271 exploited girls
Over the last six months, Bihar Police have rescued 271 girls who were trapped in human trafficking—most were forced into prostitution or made to dance in orchestra groups.
Alongside, 506 boys were freed from bonded labor.
Many of these young people came not just from Bihar but also from regions including Nepal, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and others.
TL;DR
Police have arrested 191 people linked to these crimes
So far, police have arrested 191 people (including 23 women) linked to these crimes and filed over 230 FIRs against those running trafficking and exploitation rackets.
Major rescue operations happened across several districts.
The police say their work isn't done yet—they're still investigating to break up these networks for good and help survivors get justice.