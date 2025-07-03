Next Article

India • Jul 03, 2025 Bihar Police rescue 271 exploited girls

Over the last six months, Bihar Police have rescued 271 girls who were trapped in human trafficking—most were forced into prostitution or made to dance in orchestra groups.

Alongside, 506 boys were freed from bonded labor.

Many of these young people came not just from Bihar but also from regions including Nepal, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and others.