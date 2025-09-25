'Script is final': Aamir Khan's Phalke biopic not on hold

For the past few days, there have been speculations that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has halted work on a biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke , the father of Indian cinema, due to the superstar's dissatisfaction with the script. Now, Phalke's grandson, Chandrashekhar Pusalkar, has clarified that reports about script re-editing were false, confirming that the project will begin production soon.

Statement 'Film will help people understand my grandfather's contribution' Pusalkar revealed that he had spoken to Khan's team, who confirmed that the reports about script re-editing were indeed fake. He told IANS, "The script is finalized, and the project will start soon." "Rajkumar Hirani has also shown interest. I believe if such a film is made, it will serve as a role model and help people understand my grandfather's contribution in detail."

Family legacy Phalke's legacy and impact on Pusalkar Pusalkar shared his childhood memories of growing up as the grandson of a legendary figure. He said, "When I was young, I came to know that my grandfather was different. His name used to appear in newspapers, and my mother would proudly show it to everyone in our small home." "Although I never saw him, because he passed away in 1944, years before I was born in 1951, my mother would often share stories about him."