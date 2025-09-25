Qualcomm launches world's fastest chip for smartphones 

Qualcomm has unveiled its latest flagship system-on-chip (SoC) for Android smartphones, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The new chipset is powered by a third-generation Oryon CPU, which Qualcomm claims is the fastest mobile CPU ever made. It also features an updated Adreno GPU architecture and a Hexagon NPU, promising significant improvements in performance across the board.

Performance boost Major improvements in CPU, GPU, and AI processing The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 promises a 20% increase in CPU performance, a 23% improvement in GPU rendering, and an impressive 37% boost in AI processing speed. Qualcomm says the new platform is designed to enhance everyday smartphone experiences with features like faster multitasking, smoother app switching, and longer gaming sessions with improved efficiency.

AI advancements On-device 'agentic AI' for personalized experiences The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 also brings advanced on-device AI capabilities. Qualcomm calls it "agentic AI," which allows assistants to learn from user behavior, process information in real time, and act proactively across apps. This is done on-device, keeping personal data within the phone and addressing privacy concerns.