Qualcomm launches world's fastest chip for smartphones
What's the story
Qualcomm has unveiled its latest flagship system-on-chip (SoC) for Android smartphones, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The new chipset is powered by a third-generation Oryon CPU, which Qualcomm claims is the fastest mobile CPU ever made. It also features an updated Adreno GPU architecture and a Hexagon NPU, promising significant improvements in performance across the board.
Performance boost
Major improvements in CPU, GPU, and AI processing
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 promises a 20% increase in CPU performance, a 23% improvement in GPU rendering, and an impressive 37% boost in AI processing speed. Qualcomm says the new platform is designed to enhance everyday smartphone experiences with features like faster multitasking, smoother app switching, and longer gaming sessions with improved efficiency.
AI advancements
On-device 'agentic AI' for personalized experiences
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 also brings advanced on-device AI capabilities. Qualcomm calls it "agentic AI," which allows assistants to learn from user behavior, process information in real time, and act proactively across apps. This is done on-device, keeping personal data within the phone and addressing privacy concerns.
Videography upgrade
Professional video production capabilities on smartphones
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 also supports the Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec, a first for mobile platforms. The APV codec, along with AI-powered imaging tools, gives creators more control over video production from capture to post-production editing. The platform will debut in flagship devices from various manufacturers including Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus, among others.