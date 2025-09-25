Microsoft adds Anthropic AI to Copilot

Microsoft has announced the integration of Anthropic 's AI models into its Copilot assistant. The move is part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on its strong partnership with OpenAI , the creator of ChatGPT. The new development comes just weeks after Microsoft signed a deal to integrate Anthropic's AI into Office 365 apps like Word, Excel and Outlook.

User advantage Users can choose between OpenAI and Anthropic models With the latest update, Microsoft 365 Copilot users will be able to choose between OpenAI's deep reasoning models and Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.1 and Claude Sonnet 4. The addition of these models is aimed at providing customers with access to the best AI innovations across the industry. This flexibility is especially beneficial for business users who require assistance with complex research tasks or building custom AI tools and enterprise-grade agents.

Model integration Opus 4.1 and Sonnet 4 tailored for different tasks The integration of Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4 and Claude Opus 4.1 models into Microsoft 365 Copilot is a major step toward enhancing the assistant's capabilities. While Opus 4.1 is designed for complex reasoning, coding, and deep architecture planning, Sonnet 4 is more suited for routine development tasks, large-scale data processing, and content generation. This dual model support will give users greater flexibility in their AI-powered tasks within the Microsoft ecosystem.