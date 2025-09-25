Next Article
Explainer: Understanding flash droughts and their impact on agriculture
Technology
Flash droughts can severely impact agriculture. These sudden dry spells drain soil moisture in less than three weeks, stressing out plants and hurting harvests.
Prof Jason Otkin from the University of Wisconsin proposed a formal definition in 2018.
Flash droughts can lead to water shortages for people
Flash droughts kick in when high heat, strong winds, and low humidity hit all at once.
They don't just dry out fields quickly—they also raise wildfire risks and can even lead to water shortages for people.
Because they strike so fast, early warnings and smarter water use are key to protecting crops and keeping food supplies steady.