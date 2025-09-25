Apple wants EU to scrap Digital Markets Act
Apple is asking the European Union to scrap its Digital Markets Act (DMA), saying the law is making it harder to launch new features like iPhone Mirroring on Mac and AirPods Live Translation.
According to Apple, DMA rules forced them to delay these rollouts in Europe because of extra privacy and engineering hurdles.
They also said location-based Maps updates got pushed back since DMA requires Apple to make certain features available to non-Apple products or third-party developers before releasing them to Apple users in the EU.
Apple says sideloading opens door to scams, malware
Apple claims the DMA creates a "worse experience" for Europeans by allowing sideloading and alternative app stores—basically opening the door for more scams, malware, or sketchy apps that used to be blocked.
The company also feels its privacy suggestions were ignored by EU officials, making business more complicated.
Apple's bottom line: they want the law repealed or at least seriously scaled down.
Apple has already been fined €500 million
Since these rules kicked in in early 2024, it's been tense between Apple and the EU.
The company has already been fined €500 million for breaking app store anti-steering rules under the DMA—which was designed to keep big tech companies from locking out competition.
This latest pushback shows how much friction remains between Big Tech giants like Apple and European regulators trying to open up digital markets.