Apple wants EU to scrap Digital Markets Act Technology Sep 25, 2025

Apple is asking the European Union to scrap its Digital Markets Act (DMA), saying the law is making it harder to launch new features like iPhone Mirroring on Mac and AirPods Live Translation.

According to Apple, DMA rules forced them to delay these rollouts in Europe because of extra privacy and engineering hurdles.

They also said location-based Maps updates got pushed back since DMA requires Apple to make certain features available to non-Apple products or third-party developers before releasing them to Apple users in the EU.