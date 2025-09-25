Carabao Cup R4 draw: All-Premier League clashes headline the fixtures

The fourth round of the Carabao Cup has thrown up some exciting match-ups, including a clash between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur. Other all-Premier League encounters include Arsenal taking on Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool facing Crystal Palace, and Chelsea visiting Wolverhampton Wanderers. The matches are set to be played in the week commencing October 27.

Historic feat Three Welsh clubs in the 4th round In a historic first, three Welsh teams have reached the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. Wrexham will host Cardiff City in an all-Welsh clash, while Swansea City will take on Manchester City at home. The matches mark a major milestone for Welsh football clubs and their fans alike.

Underdog matches Grimsby and Wycombe to host top-flight teams League Two side Grimsby Town, who famously knocked out Manchester United in the second round, will host Brentford. Meanwhile, Wycombe Wanderers will welcome Fulham to their home ground. These matches provide an opportunity for lower-league teams to take on top-flight opposition and showcase their talent on a bigger stage.