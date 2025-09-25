Europa League, Nottingham Forest held 2-2 by Real Betis: Stats

Nottingham Forest's much-awaited return to European competition saw them draw 2-2 with Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League , a result that was both encouraging and frustrating due to the late equalizer. The match was Nottingham's first in Europe since 1996 and a chance for their fans to relive past glories. However, it was former Manchester United winger Antony who struck an 85th-minute equalizer, denying Forest a memorable victory.

Match highlights Nottingham Forest take 2-1 lead into half-time The match was a thrilling affair, with DR Congo forward Cedric Bakambu putting Real Betis ahead in the 15th minute. However, Brazilian forward Igor Jesus equalized just four minutes later after a clever pass from captain Morgan Gibbs-White. Jesus then headed his side into the lead from Douglas Luiz's corner in the 23rd minute, making it 2-1 for Nottingham Forest.

Match dynamics Antony's late equalizer denies Forest a memorable victory Despite a strong performance from Elliot Anderson in midfield and Jesus's constant threat up front, Forest couldn't hold on to their lead. They came close to extending their advantage when Callum Hudson-Odoi hit the post in the 33rd minute. However, Antony's late equalizer in the 85th minute denied them victory. This was a major blow for manager Ange Postecoglou, who had hoped for his first win with Nottingham Forest after taking charge.

Fan experience A historic night for Forest fans The match was a historic occasion for Forest fans, with around 5,000 supporters present in Seville, as per BBC Sport. Some had witnessed their team's victories over Malmo and Hamburg in 1979 and 1980 when they won back-to-back European Cups under Brian Clough. Despite the late equalizer from Antony, the game was a positive display for Postecoglou's side as they prepare to return home to face Sunderland on Saturday.

Igor Jesus enters record books As per Opta, Jesus is the fifth player to score 2-plus goals in both of their first 2 starts for a Premier League club in all competitions. Players to score 2+ goals in both of their first 2 starts for a Premier League club (all comps): 1994 - Guy Whittingham - Sheff Wednesday 1998 - Dion Dubin - Aston Villa 2016 - Marcus Rashford - Man United 2019 - Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal 2025 - Igor Jesus - Nottingham Forest