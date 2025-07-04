SEBI bans Jane Street over market manipulation, freezes $566M

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred US-based trading firm Jane Street Group from accessing the Indian securities market. The ban comes amid an ongoing investigation into alleged market manipulation by the company through its derivatives trading. The SEBI order prohibits Jane Street from buying, selling, or dealing in any securities directly or indirectly until further notice.

Account freeze SEBI orders banks to freeze withdrawals from Jane Street accounts In addition to barring Jane Street from the Indian securities market, SEBI has also ordered all banks to freeze withdrawals from accounts linked to the company. This includes both individual and jointly held accounts unless specific approval for transactions is given by SEBI. SEBI has also ordered the impounding of ₹4,843 crore (over $566 million) in alleged illegal gains made by Jane Street through manipulative practices.

Information Jane Street directed to close existing positions Along with the fund seizure, SEBI has also directed Jane Street and its related entities to close or square off all existing positions within three months or by the contract's expiry—whichever comes first.