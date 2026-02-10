Ramadan 2026: Dates, schedule, significance of holy month India Feb 10, 2026

Ramadan is set to begin in India on February 19, but the exact start depends on moon sighting.

For a month, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset—starting with Sehri (pre-dawn meal) around 5:36am and breaking fast with Iftar at about 6:15pm on day one.

By March 20, Sehri shifts earlier to 5:06am and Iftar a bit later at 6:33pm.

The holiest night, Laylat al-Qadr, is sought during the last 10 nights.

Ramadan wraps up with Eid al-Fitr celebrations on either March 20 or 21.