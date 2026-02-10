Ramadan 2026: Dates, schedule, significance of holy month
Ramadan is set to begin in India on February 19, but the exact start depends on moon sighting.
For a month, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset—starting with Sehri (pre-dawn meal) around 5:36am and breaking fast with Iftar at about 6:15pm on day one.
By March 20, Sehri shifts earlier to 5:06am and Iftar a bit later at 6:33pm.
The holiest night, Laylat al-Qadr, is sought during the last 10 nights.
Ramadan wraps up with Eid al-Fitr celebrations on either March 20 or 21.
Significance of Ramadan
Ramadan isn't just about skipping meals—it's a time for reflection, prayer, helping others, and connecting with family.
Eid al-Fitr marks the end of fasting with big prayers, feasts, giving back through charity (Zakat), and plenty of togetherness.
Whether you're observing or just want to understand what your friends are up to this month, it's a meaningful moment across communities.