Ramagiri gold mines may reopen in Andhra Pradesh after closure
India
After being shut since 2000, the Ramagiri gold mines in Andhra Pradesh are set to potentially reopen.
Thanks to new tech and higher global gold prices, mining here is now considered commercially viable again.
It is a big deal for the area, which once thrived on these historic mines.
Ramagiri holds 9.1 metric tons gold
Studies show there is about nine point one metric tons of gold still waiting underground, plus leftover mineral waste that could hold even more.
With better extraction methods and renewed interest from officials (like Minister Kollu Ravindra checking out the site), locals are hopeful for jobs and fresh opportunities as the project gears up.