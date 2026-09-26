Rameshwar Ramdasi Maharaj arrested in Latur for alleged rape
India
A self-proclaimed godman, Rameshwar Ramdasi Maharaj, was arrested in Latur, Maharashtra, after allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl.
The girl's parents had approached him to get her birth chart prepared, but he claimed only a physical relationship would solve the issue and then committed the alleged crime.
Pregnancy prompts parents to file complaint
The case surfaced when the girl became pregnant and told her parents, leading them to file a police complaint.
Ramdasi was booked under child protection and anti-superstition laws and is in police custody for four days.
Police say he also threatened the girl to stay silent, highlighting ongoing concerns about people misusing faith for personal gain.