Ramzan Muhammad arrested after killing father Nawab Ali in Hamirpur
India
A tragic family dispute turned deadly in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, where Nawab Ali, 84, was killed during an argument with his son, Ramzan Muhammad, 35, over money.
Police say Muhammad attacked his father with a brick and an ax.
He was arrested following a complaint from the family.
Relatives say Ramzan Muhammad demanded money
Ali's grandson found him at home and alerted others.
According to relatives, Muhammad had been pressuring his father for money and even made threats if he didn't get it.
Police reached the scene, brought in forensic teams, sent Ali's body for postmortem, and started a deeper investigation to understand what led to this heartbreaking incident.