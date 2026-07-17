Ransomware attack on Reliance Infrastructure leaks 1.2TB of Kudankulam files
Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) just suffered a major data leak: over 1.2TB of sensitive information spilled online, thanks to a ransomware attack targeting contractor Reliance Infrastructure.
The exposed files include engineering designs, human resources records, procurement documents, and project layouts from nearly every stage of the plant's development.
Out of 858,253 files leaked, about 42% are directly or indirectly linked to KKNPP.
NPCIL says reactor safety intact
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), the plant operator, confirmed the breach but reassured everyone that reactor safety wasn't compromised: the leaked files are only from conventional facilities.
Still, with employee details (250GB), technical schematics (180GB), and "Confidential" internal communications out there, experts warn this could make India's critical infrastructure more vulnerable to cyber threats in the future.