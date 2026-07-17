Ransomware attack on Reliance Infrastructure leaks 1.2TB of Kudankulam files

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) just suffered a major data leak: over 1.2TB of sensitive information spilled online, thanks to a ransomware attack targeting contractor Reliance Infrastructure.

The exposed files include engineering designs, human resources records, procurement documents, and project layouts from nearly every stage of the plant's development.

Out of 858,253 files leaked, about 42% are directly or indirectly linked to KKNPP.