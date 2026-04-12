Rare landspout tornado hits Akhnoor, Jammu, lasting nearly 10 minutes
Akhnoor, Jammu, saw something you don't see every day: a landspout tornado spun up on April 11, 2026 and lasted nearly 10 minutes.
Unlike the usual tornadoes that drop from storm clouds, this one twisted up from the ground.
It's super rare for the Himalayan foothills and definitely not what locals expect from their weather.
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad cites squall line
The tornado formed thanks to a Western Disturbance that made air rise fast and mix with shifting winds, creating a swirling vortex.
Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad from Jammu and Kashmir's Meteorological Department explained it was sparked by a squall line of quick-building thunderstorms.
Even though dramatic videos popped up near the Pakistan border, there were no injuries, just an unforgettable weather moment with minimal impact.