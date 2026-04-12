Rare landspout tornado hits Akhnoor, Jammu, lasting nearly 10 minutes India Apr 12, 2026

Akhnoor, Jammu, saw something you don't see every day: a landspout tornado spun up on April 11, 2026 and lasted nearly 10 minutes.

Unlike the usual tornadoes that drop from storm clouds, this one twisted up from the ground.

It's super rare for the Himalayan foothills and definitely not what locals expect from their weather.