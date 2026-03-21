Rare western disturbance brings cool daytime temperatures to north India India Mar 21, 2026

North India just got an unexpected blast of cool weather, thanks to a rare western disturbance.

Daytime temperatures fell sharply in places — about 15-19 Celsius in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh; some forecasts and social-media posts suggested maximums around 18-24 Celsius for parts of Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, way cooler than the usual late March heat.

The system also brought moderate-to-heavy rain and thunderstorms on March 19-20, with activity shifting eastward into March 21; further unsettled weather and new disturbances were expected around March 22 onward, after temperatures had soared near 37 Celsius earlier this month.