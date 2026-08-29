Rasuwagadhi flash flood hits Tamil Nadu pilgrims on Mansarovar trip

After trekking for nearly two-and-a-half hours, the group was rescued by the Nepal Army and eventually reunited with family in Chennai on Friday night.

Meanwhile, around 400 Indian citizens on the Chinese side were safe, while 320 Indian nationals remained uncontactable and around 100 people of Indian origin were also yet to be reached.

The disaster's toll is heavy: 626 dead and 2,426 people still missing, with India sending food and medical aid to help Nepal cope.