Rasuwagadhi flash flood hits Tamil Nadu pilgrims on Mansarovar trip
21 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu faced a terrifying flash flood in Nepal's Rasuwagadhi region during their Kailash Mansarovar trip on August 26.
Described by one survivor as a "tsunami falling from the mountains," the flood forced them to abandon their bus near the Nepal-China border and scramble up steep terrain, using a sari to pull one another up, to escape.
Nepal flood kills 626, 2,426 missing
After trekking for nearly two-and-a-half hours, the group was rescued by the Nepal Army and eventually reunited with family in Chennai on Friday night.
Meanwhile, around 400 Indian citizens on the Chinese side were safe, while 320 Indian nationals remained uncontactable and around 100 people of Indian origin were also yet to be reached.
The disaster's toll is heavy: 626 dead and 2,426 people still missing, with India sending food and medical aid to help Nepal cope.