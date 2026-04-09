Ravi Chauhan allegedly kills Ali Hussain, displays head in Araria
India
A simple parking disagreement in Bihar's Araria district took a shocking turn on Thursday when Ali Hussain, a pickup driver, was allegedly killed by Ravi Chauhan, a local sattu vendor.
Things got even more disturbing as Chauhan reportedly displayed Hussain's severed head to bystanders before leaving the scene.
Hussain family kills Chauhan, police called
In response, Hussain's family and some locals tracked down Chauhan near his home and killed him at the original spot.
This happened despite police being present.
The violence led to clashes with law enforcement and extra police were called in to calm things down.
Investigations are ongoing, while the community is left shaken by how quickly a personal argument turned into public tragedy.