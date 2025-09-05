Ravi floods wreck 30km of India-Pak border fence

Repairs to take at least 4-6 weeks

The floods broke through around 50 embankments and left 30-40 BSF outposts underwater—thankfully, everyone was evacuated safely.

Both Indian and Pakistani forces had to leave their posts as the river overflowed on both sides.

Repairs could take at least 4-6 weeks, and meanwhile, BSF teams are still patrolling by boat and helping evacuate people and animals.

Relief work continues as officials hope things get back to normal soon.