Next Article
Ravi floods wreck 30km of India-Pak border fence
Flooding from the Ravi river has wrecked about 30km of the Indo-Pak border fence in Punjab.
While water levels are finally steady and dry weather is expected for the next few days, fixing all this damage is going to take a while.
Repairs to take at least 4-6 weeks
The floods broke through around 50 embankments and left 30-40 BSF outposts underwater—thankfully, everyone was evacuated safely.
Both Indian and Pakistani forces had to leave their posts as the river overflowed on both sides.
Repairs could take at least 4-6 weeks, and meanwhile, BSF teams are still patrolling by boat and helping evacuate people and animals.
Relief work continues as officials hope things get back to normal soon.