Delhi dominates NIRF 2025 rankings with top 5 colleges
Delhi University (DU) colleges just snagged the top five spots in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025.
Hindu College leads, with Miranda House, Hansraj, Kirori Mal, and St Stephen's right behind.
With half of India's top 50 colleges and a third of the top 100 based in Delhi, the city is clearly a hub for academic talent.
University rankings and standout achievements
DU also moved up to fifth among universities this year, holding steady at 15th overall.
Kirori Mal College made a big jump from ninth to fourth place—Principal Dinesh Khattar credits their push for interdisciplinary research.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) landed second among universities and ninth overall; Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit highlighted JNU's focus on excellence and inclusivity.
Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia slipped from third to fourth; Vice-chancellor Mazhar Asif noted that JMI's performance reflected the 'strength and dedication' of its faculty and students.