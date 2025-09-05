Delhi dominates NIRF 2025 rankings with top 5 colleges

University rankings and standout achievements

DU also moved up to fifth among universities this year, holding steady at 15th overall.

Kirori Mal College made a big jump from ninth to fourth place—Principal Dinesh Khattar credits their push for interdisciplinary research.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) landed second among universities and ninth overall; Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit highlighted JNU's focus on excellence and inclusivity.

Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia slipped from third to fourth; Vice-chancellor Mazhar Asif noted that JMI's performance reflected the 'strength and dedication' of its faculty and students.