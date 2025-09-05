Modi to meet military leaders at CC conference in Kolkata
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet top military leaders at the Combined Commanders's Conference in Kolkata from September 15-17.
This is the first big gathering since the armed forces' decisive success in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.
The focus will be on boosting national security, defense readiness, and rolling out new reforms like integrated theater commands.
Conference to focus on integrated theater commands
This conference could reshape how India's Army, Navy, and Air Force work together—moving toward unified regional commands for faster and smarter responses.
There'll also be updates on homegrown defense projects, including the ambitious 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra' air defense plan for 2035.
With Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also speaking, decisions made here will guide India's future military strategy and self-reliance—something that matters for everyone's safety down the line.