Why judges sometimes have to call out the government
Supreme Court Justice Vikram Nath recently spoke about why judges sometimes have to call out the government, saying it's never done lightly but only when truly needed.
He explained that court criticism is meant to help improve how things are run, not just to point fingers.
Delhi HC goes digital; CM Gupta shares steps to avoid rebuke
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared steps her team is taking to avoid court rebukes—like cleaning up the Yamuna and boosting garbage removal with support from PM Modi.
The event also saw the Delhi High Court roll out new digital tools, including an e-HRMS portal and digital record keeping.
Justice Nath also suggested live streaming court proceedings for more transparency, while Gupta announced a bigger budget for hybrid courts and better pay for law researchers—all aiming to modernize India's justice system.