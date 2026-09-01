RBI rule: banks pay 100 times locker rent if negligent

Wondering if your stuff is safe in a bank locker?

While banks are supposed to protect your valuables with things like CCTV and fire-resistant vaults, thefts can still happen.

If the bank messed up on security and it's proven, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules say they have to pay you up to 100 times your yearly locker rent, so if you pay ₹4,000 a year, you could get up to ₹4 lakh.