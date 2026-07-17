Re-NEET 2026: 11.21 lakh qualify, women over 58% across India
India
The Re-NEET 2026 results are out, and it's big news for medical hopefuls across India.
Out of nearly 20 lakh students who appeared, 11.21 lakh have qualified for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other undergraduate medical courses.
Women continue to shine, making up more than 58% of all qualifiers and keeping their winning streak alive.
Official NEET scorecards now live
Female candidates had a qualification rate of 56.8%, edging out the men at 55.1%.
The exam was held in 13 languages at 5,440 centers across India and even in 14 cities abroad, so it really reached everywhere.
Competition was tough: two toppers scored an impressive 715 out of 720, and 10,160 students managed at least 600 marks.
Scorecards are now live on the official NEET website if you want to check yours!