Reactor explosion at Velminedu pharma company injures 8, 1 critical
India
A reactor exploded at a pharma company in Velminedu village, Telangana, on Friday, leaving eight people hurt.
Seven have minor injuries, but one person is in critical condition.
Local authorities are still figuring out what caused the blast.
All injured taken to DRDO hospital
Everyone injured was taken to DRDO Hospital for treatment. Doctors are keeping a close watch on the critically injured patient.
Officials are investigating the incident.