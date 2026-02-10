Record number of ships abandoned in 2025: Report
In 2025, shipowners walked away from 410 ships worldwide—more than ever before—stranding over 6,200 seafarers without pay or a way home.
The International Transport Workers's Federation (ITF) says record levels have been increasing in recent years.
Compared to 2024, both the number of abandoned ships and affected crew jumped by about a third.
Indian seafarers took biggest hit
Indian seafarers took the biggest hit, with over 1,100 left stranded—more than any other nationality. Filipino and Syrian crews followed.
The Middle East saw the most cases, especially in the UAE, while Turkey recorded the highest number of abandoned ships in Europe.
Altogether, $25.8 million is owed to these workers; ITF has helped recover about two-thirds so far.
Most abandoned ships sailed under 'flags of convenience'
Most abandoned ships (82%) sailed under "flags of convenience," meaning owners register their vessels in countries with loose rules to dodge oversight.
This loophole makes it easier for owners to walk away when things go wrong—a trend ITF keeps flagging for global authorities as exploitation at sea keeps getting worse.