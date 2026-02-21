Red Fort, Chandni Chowk temple on LeT hit list: Report
India
Security agencies have put central Delhi on high alert after intelligence warned of possible IED attacks by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
The group is reportedly targeting well-known religious spots, including a temple in Chandni Chowk and the Red Fort area, as retaliation for a recent mosque blast in Islamabad.
Security beefed up at religious, historical sites
With LeT reportedly planning strikes, authorities have ramped up security at religious sites and historic landmarks.
There are now more CCTV cameras, vehicle checks, and police stationed at sensitive locations. Bomb squads and quick response teams are also on standby.
Meanwhile, the investigation into last year's Red Fort car blast continues, with seven suspects still in custody.