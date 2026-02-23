Delhi Assembly, Red Fort receive bomb threats; security on alert

The Red Fort and the Delhi Legislative Assembly were among the targets of bomb threat emails sent on Monday morning. The threats triggered evacuations at the Delhi Legislative Assembly and extensive searches by security agencies. However, all threats were later declared hoaxes. A senior police official clarified that no separate email was sent specifically to the Red Fort; it was mentioned in emails received by schools and the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

Email content Emails sent in Punjabi, refer to Khalistan The emails, sent to Army Public School and Air Force Bal Bharti School, warned of a bomb blast at the Red Fort at 1:07pm. According to a senior police officer, the messages, written in Punjabi, referred to Khalistan and contained the phrase "Dilli banega Khalistan," along with allegedly derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister.

School threats No suspicious items found during searches The Army Public School in Delhi Cantonment and Air Force Bal Bharti School in Lodhi Colony received the threat emails around 8:00am. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received two calls regarding these threats, with one at 8:50am for Army Public School and another at 9:36am for Air Force Bal Bharti School. A fire tender was dispatched to each school as a precautionary measure, but no suspicious items were found during searches.

Assembly threat Bomb disposal squad checked Delhi assembly The bomb threat email was sent to the official ID of the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. After receiving the email, a bomb disposal squad checked the premises for nearly two hours before declaring it a hoax. The work in the assembly was affected during this time as officials were asked to vacate the premises.

