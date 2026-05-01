Rekha Gupta announces borewells only with rainwater harvesting in Delhi
Delhi is considering a fresh policy to fight its water crisis: now, houses and residential colonies can get an authorized borewell if their building has a proper functioning rainwater harvesting system.
Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the "Catch the Rain" event, this move aims to save water as the city grows.
Basically, no rainwater setup means no new borewell.
Delhi offers ₹50,000 subsidies, threatens disconnection
To make rainwater harvesting more appealing, the government is offering up to ₹50,000 in subsidies, 10-15% off water bills, and free technical help.
But there's a catch: skip these rules and your water supply could be cut by 10% or even disconnected if things don't change.
As Gupta put it, "We have to realize the value of water. Looking at the future, there is a need for everyone to save water,"