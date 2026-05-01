Rekha Gupta announces borewells only with rainwater harvesting in Delhi

Delhi offers ₹50,000 subsidies, threatens disconnection

To make rainwater harvesting more appealing, the government is offering up to ₹50,000 in subsidies, 10-15% off water bills, and free technical help.

But there's a catch: skip these rules and your water supply could be cut by 10% or even disconnected if things don't change.

As Gupta put it, "We have to realize the value of water. Looking at the future, there is a need for everyone to save water,"