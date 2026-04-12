Rekha Gupta calls for 5-year audit of Delhi liquor stores
India
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just called for a deep audit of all government-run liquor stores, looking back at five years of sales and spending.
This move comes after some buzz about possible irregularities in how these shops have been managed.
Excise department will verify liquor records
The audit will dig into sales, purchases, inventory, and cash records across more than 700 outlets.
Gupta has asked the excise department to work closely with the corporations to verify the numbers themselves.
She's made it clear: anyone caught mismanaging funds or causing revenue losses can expect strict action.
All findings are due to the finance department within two months, so transparency is definitely the goal here.